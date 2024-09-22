Qatar Off-Road Championship: Balooshi And Ahli Claim Wins In Round 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The fifth round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship (Moto) took place in Sealine yesterday, with UAE's defending champion Mohammed Al Balooshi claiming victory in the highly competitive Class 1. His brother, Sultan Al Balooshi came in second, while Alex McInnes took the third spot after 14 laps of competitive racing.

In the Class 2 (Quad) category, Abdulaziz Ahli secured first place, with Mansoor Al Suwaidi and Abdullah Al Falasi completing the podium in second and third positions respectively.

The next round of the Championship, organised by the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, will take place on September 27 and 28.