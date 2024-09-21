Asylum Seekers From North Africa In Zurich Drop By 42%
Date
9/21/2024 10:31:22 PM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Since the introduction of the 24-hour procedure in Zurich's asylum region, there has been a 62% reduction in the number of asylum seekers from North African countries – commonly referred to as the Maghreb – at federal asylum centres.
This content was published on
September 21, 2024 - 11:32
3 minutes
SRF
Nationwide, the number of North African asylum seekers has dropped by 42% since last April, according to the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).
This procedure was launched as a pilot project in Zurich in November 2023 . Since April 2024, the SEM has been processing asylum applications from individuals from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Libya under the 24-hour procedure.
