Asylum Seekers From North Africa In Zurich Drop By 42%

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Since the introduction of the 24-hour procedure in Zurich's asylum region, there has been a 62% reduction in the number of asylum seekers from North African countries – commonly referred to as the Maghreb – at asylum centres.

This content was published on September 21, 2024

Nationwide, the number of North African asylum seekers has dropped by 42% since last April, according to the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

This procedure was launched as a pilot project in Zurich in November 2023 . Since April 2024, the SEM has been processing asylum applications from individuals from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Libya under the 24-hour procedure.