Yermak Claims Russia Preparing Scenario Of Nuclear Disaster
Date
9/21/2024 3:09:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The countries of the West and the Global South must react harshly to Russia's preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities and disrupt a possible nuclear disaster scenario.
Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the world should react to Russia's preparations for strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities on the eve of winter.
"This is preparation for a possible nuclear disaster scenario. Russia is a terrorist. They must be stopped here and now. The countries of the West and the Global South must react harshly to the preparation of terror. It applies to everyone," Yermak emphasized.
Read also: IAEA
: Russia should immediately withdraw military
and other personnel from ZNPP
As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Russia's preparations for strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter.
MENAFN21092024000193011044ID1108699709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.