Al-Salmiya Wins Against Al-Karkh In Arab Handball Championship
Date
9/21/2024 3:05:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Salmiya won against Iraq's Al-Karkh on Saturday with a score of (38-29) during the 39th Arab Handball Clubs championship, held in Kuwait until 26 September.
Al-Salmiya ended the first half with a score of (18-13), and came back in the second round with a score of (38-29), winning the match.
The rest of the matches today will be Emirate's Mulaiha versus Kuwait's Al-Qadsia, and Al-Kuwait versus Qatar's Al-Ahli. (end)
hms
MENAFN21092024000071011013ID1108699661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.