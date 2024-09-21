Al-Salmiya Wins Against Al-Karkh In Arab Handball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Salmiya won against Iraq's Al-Karkh on Saturday with a score of (38-29) during the 39th Arab Handball Clubs championship, held in Kuwait until 26 September.

Al-Salmiya ended the first half with a score of (18-13), and came back in the second round with a score of (38-29), winning the match.

The rest of the matches today will be Emirate's Mulaiha versus Kuwait's Al-Qadsia, and Al-Kuwait versus Qatar's Al-Ahli. (end)

