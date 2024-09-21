Al-Assima Launches Clean-Up Campaign Of Seaside Towers Spot

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Al-Assima Governorate organized on Saturday a cleaning campaign for Kuwait Towers beach marking the National and World Cleanup Day.

The Assima Governor Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, who sponsored and participated in the activity, said in a press statement that he encourages all such voluntary initiatives and of public environmental awareness.

Personnel from several public departments, a number of volunteers, citizens and exptriates participated in the cleaning campaign.

"We were keen on coinciding the cleaning campaign with the National and World Cleanup Day which is one of the international days celebraled annually by civil communities," Sheikh Abdullah said.

The governorate will launch campaigns intended to inspire the citizens and residents of the country to preseve the land and marine environments. (end) hmd

