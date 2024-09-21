Kuwait, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Relations, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya on Saturday met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in various sectors.

The discussions also touched on developments on the regional and international arenas and issues of joint concern. (end) ass

