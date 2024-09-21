Al-Sisi Orders Sports System Overhaul After Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has mandated a comprehensive evaluation of all sports federations that participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics, following Egypt's performance at the Games.

The Egyptian presidency announced on Saturday that Al-Sisi has also directed the implementation of immediate measures to enhance the sports system's performance.

These measures include a review of the expenditure of funds allocated to sports federations and an assessment of the amounts given to individual federations relative to their results. The aim is to establish a stricter system for allocating future grants, according to the presidency.

The study will also support federations that achieved high rankings unexpectedly, to improve their performance in future tournaments.

Al-Sisi has also ordered action against federations whose members displayed negative behaviour that tarnished the reputation of Egyptian sports. Additionally, he has directed a reduction in participation in sports where Egypt lacks a competitive advantage, limiting it to promising athletes.

A new system for selecting athletes will be established, comparing local and Olympic achievements, and the number of technical and administrative staff participating in the Olympic mission will be reduced.

Relevant authorities have been instructed to review the plan for participation in the next Olympic Games, considering the proposed controls and other measures, to ensure the best results from participating athletes.

The plan will be presented to the Cabinet for a decision, with the government instructed to prioritize an amendment to the Sports Law for presentation to the House of Representatives at the earliest opportunity.