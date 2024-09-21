Israeli Occupation Raid Kills Syrian In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- A Syrian man was killed as a result of an Israeli raid which targeted a motorcycle in south Lebanon on Saturday, according to Lebanese authorities.

The motorcycle came under attack when it was running on the road of Hamoul near Naqoura town in south Lebanon, the Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operations Center said in a statement.

Since last October, Lebanon has been witnessing continuous military confrontations on a daily basis between Israeli occupation forces and Lebanese "resistance groups" in the southern regions and on the borders with occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

