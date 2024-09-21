Nearly 3.5 Million Refugees Currently Live In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In mid-2024, nearly 3.48 million refugees lived in Germany, of which 1.18 million were Ukrainians.

This is stated in the German government's response to the request of the Die Linke group in the Bundestag with reference to the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of refugees living in Germany has reached a new high. According to the Central Register of Foreigners, there were about 3.48 million refugees living in the country in mid-2024. This is about 60 thousand more than at the end of 2023, and more, than at any time since the 1950s," the report reads.

The register includes all people, regardless of their residence permit, who are currently seeking protection in Germany on humanitarian grounds.

"Out of 3.48 million refugees, about 1.18 million are Ukrainian refugees. Compared to the end of 2023, their number has increased by approximately 45,000," the publication notes.

In addition, it is indicated that the number of foreigners subject to deportation from Germany is decreasing. In mid-2024, statistics recorded 226,882 people obliged to leave the country, which is 15,760 less than at the end of 2023.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, only half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic are ready to return home even if the conditions are favorable for them.