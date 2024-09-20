عربي


Changewyx Opens Casting For Theatre Performance


9/20/2024

Book Changewyx

Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors. The theatre show Changewyx deals with a topical issue - digital addiction.

For more information on casting, visit

The Changewyx theatre show is based on the book of the same name, which has been published in 29 languages.

The show will be performed in over 200 countries and is expected to have over 10,000 performances per month

Due to high interest in theatre positions, we are also looking for new colleagues for manager, administration, marketing more information at job .html

We will be working with a large number of product and service suppliers/e.g. insurance, PC supply, car supply, promotional items etc./ more information tender .html

Changewyx - theatrical performances

Dempsey Novak
Changewyx
