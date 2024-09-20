TRACY EMERICK's“NIFTY NEIGHBORS” TAKES CENTER STAGE AT TWO PREMIER LITERARY EVENTS THIS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ

The Maple Staple Booth highlights Emerick's engaging take on personal and community growth at the Frankfurt Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Tracy Emerick, an author and marketing expert, is no stranger to major literary events. After making a splash at the Inks and Binding booth during a book signing at the LA Times Festival of earlier this year, Emerick is preparing to present his third book, "Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ ", at two premier literary events this fall. His work will be highlighted at The Maple Staple booth during the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto's 35th Annual Festival, marking another milestone in his literary career."Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ" delves into the profound impact of positive relationships and community spirit, drawing inspiration from the beloved figures of Mr. Rogers and Jesus Christ. Emerick provides readers with practical wisdom on cultivating kindness and empathy in their lives, using these exemplary models to highlight the enduring relevance of being a good neighbor. This insightful book offers actionable guidance for enhancing both personal and professional relationships.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark event celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, will be held at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, where they will have the opportunity to discover "Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ" and explore Emerick's other translated works.Following this, "Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ" will be featured at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Meese Frankfurt. As the largest book fair globally, the Frankfurt Book Fair provides a dynamic platform for showcasing diverse literary voices and engaging in international cultural exchange.Dr. Tracy Emerick brings a wealth of experience to his writing, having authored several impactful books that explore the intersections of influential figures and motivational themes. His notable works include "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ",“Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ”, and "Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ". With a career spanning marketing, consulting, and public service, Emerick continues to inspire with his thought-provoking insights and narrative style."Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ" is also available for purchase in all formats on Amazon and other leading online bookstores for readers worldwide. For more information about Tracy Emerick and his work, visit The Maple Staple's Author of the Month's page at tracy-emerick-phd/ .About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press Corp.

6473309992 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.