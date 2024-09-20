Harris Comments On Her Upcoming Meeting With Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has commented on her upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week.

She confirmed her participation in the meeting in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Next week at the White House, I will meet with President Zelensky of Ukraine for the seventh time. and I have been clear: Our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom is unshakeable," Harris wrote.

It was reported earlier that Zelensky would visit the United States next week to address the UN General Assembly and hold a series of meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: Kamala Harris / Facebook