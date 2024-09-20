At Least 8 Killed, 59 Wounded In Israeli Raid On Southern Beirut

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- An Israeli raid on a southern Beirut suburb resulted in eight deaths and fifty-nine injuries.On Friday afternoon, the Lebanese of revealed an updated fatality toll from the Israeli raid on the southern neighborhood of Beirut.According to a statement from the ministry, there are now eight martyrs and fifty-nine wounded people.Prior to the statement's preparation, Lebanese hospitals had admitted 59 patients, eight of whom were in severe condition.