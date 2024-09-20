Minerals Technologies Announces Participation In Gabelli Funds 2Nd Annual PFAS Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced participation in Gabelli Funds PFAS Symposium in New York City on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Minerals Technologies (MTI) leaders Barry Shadrix , Global Director of Water and Remediation, Michael Donovan, Director of Research & Development, and Michael Kozak Business Unit President, are scheduled to present at 11:45am ET at The Harvard Club.



Minerals Technologies will present its proprietary FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent technology, an effective approach to PFAS remediation in water and soil. MTI has proven the efficacy of its technology around the world through real-world applications as well as university studies.

To register and for additional details and presentation materials, please visit MTX Events & Presentations .

To access the Minerals Technologies FLUORO-SORB® and PFAS information website, please visit:

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at .

Investor Contact:

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831