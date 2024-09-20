Alaska Air Group Announces Investor Day In December

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following the of Hawaiian Airlines, the combined organization

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, will hold an Investor Day presentation in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the Alaska executive leadership team. The company looks forward to sharing more information about its business plan and shared future with Hawaiian Airlines – including higher estimated acquisition synergies.

The event will be broadcast live at href="" rel="nofollow" alaskaair/investor-relation . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

