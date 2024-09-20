NSSF Urges All Gun Owners And Second Amendment Supporters To Register To Vote And #GUNVOTE® On November 5Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, the Firearm Trade Association, announced it is urging all gun owners, hunters, recreational target shooters and supporters of the Second Amendment to register to vote by visiting



and on Election Day, November 5th, to not risk their rights and #GUNVOTE®

Don't Risk Your Rights - #GUNVOTE! (PRNewsfoto/NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION)

With less than 50 days until Election Day, several states are beginning to send out mail ballots and offering advanced in-person voting. NSSF's #GUNVOTE voter education campaign seeks to ensure all gun owners and hunters are registered to vote and educated about where the candidates stand on the Second Amendment.

"For millions of Americans who cherish their Second Amendment rights, this truly is the most critical election in history. Vice President Kamala Harris has clearly laid out her anti-gun agenda. It is abundantly clear she will continue the Biden-Harris attack on the Second Amendment and will restrict the rights of law-abiding Americans even more than she has over the past three and a half years," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "In 2020, the presidential election swung in just a few key states by margins of a few thousand votes and hanging chads. Reporting shows there are more than 10 million hunters and Second Amendment supporters who remain unregistered to vote ahead of the 2024 election. Make sure you're registered. Check that your hunting and range buddies are registered too. Visit



for all the information you need to get registered and to find your polling place to make sure you Don't Risk Your Rights®

on November 5th."

Reports have show millions of Americans who enjoy hunting, the recreational shooting sports and lawfully owning firearms for self-defense still have yet to register to vote. That includes more than 515,277 in Pennsylvania and 370,000 each in Michigan and North Carolina. In addition, Georgia, Wisconsin, Missouri and Virginia all have more than half a million hunters and gun owners that remain unregistered and in Arizona – another state that could swing the election – that number totals approximately 133,000.

NSSF's #GUNVOTE initiative was created to ensure all law-abiding American gun owners are registered to vote, know when and where to cast their ballot and to make their voices heard on Election Day. #GUNVOTE conveniently lists all U.S. states with links to their respective Secretary of State's websites where more details about registering to vote, early voting protocols and the entire process can be found. For those who wait until election day to cast their ballot, #GUNVOTE will also tell voters of their polling place so that exercising the right to vote is as easy as possible.

Don't Risk Your Rights – #GUNVOTE!

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION

