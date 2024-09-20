Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rises by USD 1.37 to USD 76.08 per barrel, compared with USD 74.71 pb the day before, says the Kuwait Corporation (KPC).

RAMALLAH -- Israeli forces shoot dead a 21-year-old Palestinian young man during a raid in Qalandia refugee camp in the north of occupied Jerusalem, says Jerusalem office.

TOKYO -- Japan's central keeps its policy rate unchanged, while downgrading its assessment of the country's economy.

RABAT -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) calls for unifying efforts to promote the culture of peace in a bid to build more resilient and prosperous societies amid peace and security challenges. (end) mt