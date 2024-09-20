Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
9/20/2024 9:11:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rises by USD 1.37 to USD 76.08 per barrel, compared with USD 74.71 pb the day before, says the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC).
RAMALLAH -- Israeli Occupation forces shoot dead a 21-year-old Palestinian young man during a raid in Qalandia refugee camp in the north of occupied Jerusalem, says Jerusalem media office.
TOKYO -- Japan's central bank keeps its policy rate unchanged, while downgrading its assessment of the country's economy.
RABAT -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) calls for unifying efforts to promote the culture of peace in a bid to build more resilient and prosperous societies amid peace and security challenges. (end) mt
MENAFN20092024000071011013ID1108696609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.