Arab League, ATO Discuss Boosting Joint Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul Gheit discussed on Friday with President of the Arab Organization (ATO) Dr. Bandar bin Fahad ways of enhancing Arab cooperation in the field of tourism.

In a release, the Arab League said that Al Fahad briefed Abul Gheit on the organization's ongoing schemes in several Arab countries through having and workshops.

Abul Gheit praised the organization's efforts in the region and its achievements in reality to serve Arab tourism.

He also praised the continued participation of the organization in the Arab summits, especially since many of the decisions that were issued to support the field of tourism industry, the most recent of which was the decision of the 33rd session of the Arab Summit in Bahrain on the comprehensiveness of contemporary Arab tourist destinations, which was adopted by the organization. (end)

