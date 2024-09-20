The Diaper Bank Of The Inland Empire Celebrates One Millionth Diaper Distributed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diaper of the Inland Empire, a project of the Junior League of Riverside, is proud to announce the celebration of a remarkable milestone-providing 1 million diapers to families across the Inland Empire. Yet, there is still an urgent need for diapers in the community.

"We are happy to report our service to the community is paying off in leaps and bounds," Community Relations and Program Manager Courtney Garcia said. "Our organization is deeply committed to alleviating the issue of Diaper Need in our community."

Diaper Distribution In Action

Volunteers working to keep children clean and dry.

Continue Reading

Every month, the Diaper Bank provides supplemental diapers to over 500 children to keep them clean, dry, and healthy. Currently, there is a long waitlist of 300 children. Diaper Need Awareness Week is Sept. 23-27.

"We are raising awareness of the significant need still in our community," Garcia said. "We are hoping individuals and business will considers making a donation to reduce the numbers on the wait list."

In a 2023 survey of American families, The National Diaper Bank Network discovered

that 47 percent struggle to purchase diapers due to low income. As a result, interviewees stated they don't change their children's diapers as often as needed or as often as they would like due to a real fear of running out of diapers.

Please visit The Diaper Bank of the Inland Empire to learn more and to donate today at .

About The Diaper Bank of the Inland Empire

The Diaper Bank of the Inland Empire, a project of the Junior League of Riverside, is dedicated to addressing the critical issue of Diaper Need by distributing free diapers to low-income families through direct distribution and partnerships with local organizations.

Media Contact:

Courtney Garcia

Community Relations and Program Manager

The Diaper Bank of the Inland Empire

[email protected]

951-683-4088

SOURCE Junior League of Riverside, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED