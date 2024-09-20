Plasma Fractionation Market Size: Set To Reach USD 63.27 Billion By 2031 Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plasma Fractionation Market

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Plasma Fractionation Market size was valued at around USD 30.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 33.43 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 63.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2024–2031).

The main growth driver for the plasma fractionation market is the growing number of elderly people across the globe who are highly susceptible to rare diseases that need blood derivatives. In addition, the use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in many medical specialties across the globe is predicted to spur this market's growth. Moreover, the main growth driver for this market is the increase in blood collecting facilities across the globe. Increased government funding and business investment in plasma therapy R&D, is expected to fuel growth in the market.

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmental Analysis

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented based on product, method, application, end use, and region.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Albumin, Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Others), Coagulation Factors (Factor VIII, Factor XI, Von Willebrand, Prothrombin complex, Fibrinogin, factor XIII, others), Protease Inhibitors, Others.

By application, the market is segmented into Neurology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Critical care, Hemato-Oncology, rheumatology, Pulmonology and others.

By end use, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Meeting Demand for Plasma-Derived Therapies with New Technologies

Therapeutic use is linked with the separation of plasma into distinct proteins such as coagulation factors, immunoglobulin, protease inhibitors, and albumin. It is easier for large market leaders to extract these proteins from their plasma fractionation facilities. Due to the current need for medicines produced from plasma, several technologies have been introduced that can accelerate the process.

For instance, a new separation technology provided by GEA was installed into the new plant of Biopharma S.A. in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine in April 2021.

Revolutionizing Immunoglobulin Therapy with Cutaquig Expansion in Next 4-5 Years

In January 2022, Octapharma AG announced that the European Union has added a further list of approved indications for Cutaquig, which is a subcutaneously administered human immunoglobulin. As more alternative treatments are now available, it has become easier for patients with acquired immune deficiencies to control their diseases. A higher indication is envisioned to bring about much better patient outcomes over the next four to five years as the treatment regimens are made available to improve adherence and quality of life in general. Increased use by healthcare practitioners may lead to more R&D regarding immunoglobulin therapy, leading to new ways of immunology treatment.

This report covers following players:

.CSL Behring (Australia)

.Grifols (Spain)

.Octapharma (Switzerland)

.Kedrion (Italy)

.China Biologic Products Holdings (China)

.Sanquin (Netherlands)

.Bio Products Laboratory (UK)

.Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan)

.LFB Group (France)

.Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China)

.Green Cross Corporation (South Korea)

.Baxter International Inc. (US)

.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

.Beijing Tiantan Biological Products (China)

.Biotest AG (Germany)

.China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. (Sinopharm) (China)

.GC Pharma (South Korea)

.ADMA Biologics (US)

.Emergent BioSolutions (US)

.Renishaw plc (UK)

.HP Inc. (USA) Emergent BioSolutions

Long-Term Impact of Takeda's Investment in Plasma Manufacturing

In March 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited reported that it would invest USD 764.6 million to manufacture a new production facility for plasma-derived treatment in Osaka, Japan. By the year 2030, when this facility will be completed, the production capacity by Takeda in the area will have increased fivefold. The investment will increase access to required plasma-derived medicines in the following ten years and cater to the growing need both locally and globally. This increase in the production capacity will allow Takeda to help more patients suffering from rare diseases, further progress in plasma treatments, and maintain its leading position in the industry, which is regarding this niche of the biopharmaceutical sector.

Latest News Related to Plasma Fractionation Industry

December 2023: The U.S. FDA has expanded approval for plasma-based medicine Wilate (von Willebrand Factor/Coagulation Factor VIII Complex) to Octapharma AG for preventing bleeding events in adults and, following new post marketing study supplemental approval, children six years of age or older by regular prophylaxis.

November 2023: Grifols, S.A. received the U.S. FDA's approval for a new immunoglobulin (Ig) purification and filling plant in North Carolina. The company manufactured 16 million grams more plasma treatment annually with this facility.

March 2023: Grifols, S.A. laid a production plant in Marburg, Germany as a measure towards scaling up their human plasma therapeutics capacity.

This report covers following segments:

A. Product

1

2

B. Application

1

2

C. End Use

1 & Clinics

2 Research

Most of the geriatric population across the globe contributes to the growth in the plasma fractionation market since they are vulnerable to rare diseases that require blood derivatives. In addition, the growing global demand for alpha-1-antitrypsin and immunoglobulins in different fields of medicine is predicted to boost this market. One of the most critical factors that drive this market's growth is the growth in blood collecting facilities across the globe.

