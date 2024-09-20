This Week In Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including new holiday flavors from My/Mochi and Simply, plus Toy Insider's hottest toys of 2024.

Tupperware will seek Court approval to continue operating during the proceedings and remains focused on providing its customers with its award-winning, innovative products through Tupperware sales consultants, retail partners and online.The first new flavor innovation since 2022, the delicious addition features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a deliciously smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the comforting experience of a PB&J sandwich.During the week (Monday-Friday) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time (at participating locations), guests can enjoy real value with 11 available options in the new 3 For Lunch Combos, featuring bottomless chips and salsa, choice of entrée and a bottomless non-alcoholic drink, all starting at just $10.99.The original and largest mochi ice cream brand is also bringing back fan favorites Pumpkin Spice, Apple Pie á la Mode and Cool Peppermint. "My/Mochi is all about stretching the possibilities of what's possible with mochi, and this time of year gives us so much runway to have fun with new flavors," says Brigette Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer, My/Mochi.By incorporating bio-circular content, Crocs is giving a second life to plant-based byproducts that would have otherwise ended up as waste through material innovation. In combination with the 25% post-consumer recycled content, the Keep It Going Classic Clog showcases the brand's efforts at the intersection of circular innovation and materials.To celebrate, KIT KAT® is giving fans a "break" through a giveaway on @KITKAT_US's Instagram, where four lucky winners will receive KIT KAT®-branded BÉIS Carry-on luggage filled with KIT KAT® Vanilla bars, and one grand prize winner will receive an additional $1,000 vacation rental marketplace gift card toward travel expenses to spend on a vanilla getaway this fall.Target is offering consumers savings all season long starting with Target Circle Week, Oct. 6-12, for those who want a head start on holiday shopping. The retailer is also preparing to deliver a joyful and easy shopping experience by investing in its existing team and hiring approximately 100,000 additional seasonal team members.With a stovetop cooking time of just ten minutes and no additional ingredients required, STOUFFER's Supreme Shells & Cheese is a great-tasting and effortless meal for any night of the week, offering the perfect answer to the age-old question "What's for dinner?"As seen in videos across social media, her secret stash of Pure Leaf is always accessible for a quick, revitalizing pick-me-up – whether buried in her garden, hidden in her library books or even baked into a homemade cake.This year's hottest toys appear on one of three featured lists: the Hot 20, the most popular playthings of the year; the STEM 10, top toys that encourage STEM learning; and the 12 Under $20, the best toys that won't break the bank.Among the survey findings: Most people take up to two weeks to plan and cook their Thanksgiving meal. Actual food preparation for this monumental eating occasion adds another three days, and five hours of actual cooking on the day of.This limited-time offering marks the brand's first foray into seasonal releases, introducing two delicious varieties: Signature Cranberry and Apple Cranberry.Designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia and joy, the lip balm captures the nostalgic Funfettivanilla cake batter notes, sugared sprinkle sweetness, and signature vanilla frosting, aligning perfectly with the celebratory spirit of the brand's anniversary.

