QBF Takes Part In FIBA Workshop On Organising Tournaments

DOHA: The Qatar Federation (QBF) took part in a hosted by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Regional Committee in Amman, Jordan, coinciding with the Asian Youth Championship.

QBF's involvement in this workshop aligns with its role as an official partner in FIBA's initiatives, focusing on topics related to match management and organization across various Asian nations.

Additionally, the workshop covered the qualifiers for the 2025 Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17, 2025.

In this regard, QBF President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb emphasized the significant advantages the Federation gained from attending this workshop.

Al Mughaiseeb noted that the International Federation provided comprehensive insights into the organisational standards that host nations must follow to ensure the smooth execution of the qualifiers.

He highlighted the International Federation's commitment to conducting tournaments and matches that meet the highest quality standards, asserting that this workshop has equipped the Qatari Federation with valuable organisational experience, which will positively influence Doha's ability to host the upcoming qualifiers and tournaments.

The Qatar Basketball Federation remains dedicated to enhancing its personnel's skills and efficiency through ongoing participation in such events.

Regarding the qualifiers for the 2025 Asian Cup, the national team is placed in Group Five alongside Iran, Kazakhstan, and India. To date, two rounds of qualifiers have been completed, with the team having played its initial matches against Iran and Kazakhstan last February.