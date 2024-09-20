Truffle By Naughtone: A Playful Pouf With A Charming Form

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) NaughtOne Introduces Truffle, a Playful Pouf with a Charming Form

NaughtOne, part of the MillerKnoll collective, debuts Truffle pouf, a cheeky yet practical seat and footrest. Truffle pouf brings a playful wherever it pops up. Intentionally organic in form, its curvaceous profile charms from all sides, while the seamless top offers a smooth, durable sit.

With two sizes, 605 wide x 400 high (A) and 475 mm wide by 445 mm high (B), Truffle supports both agile working and lounge uses.

Version A's wide seat and lower sit invites lounging.

Version B's taller work height encourages a more upright sit. Both create agile hotspots for connection and collaboration.

Truffle's solid Bio-Pur® foam construction features a firm inner core for stability and a softer outer layer for comfort. Bio-Pur® foam uses fewer fossil fuels than conventional foams by incorporating vegetable oils and other organic waste into the production process. It is an innovative solution that can be easily implemented in existing manufacturing processes. The use of Bio-Pur® foam is part of NaughtOne's strategic goal to reduce the amount of fossil fuel-based materials in its products.

NaughtOne prides itself on its expertise in upholstery. Truffle's clever one-piece upholstery creates a seamless waterfall edge that accentuates Truffle's organic form, reveals curves on curves with the play of light, and creates surprising contrasts along the seams.

As always with NaughtOne, possibility is everything. Specifiers can let their imagination run free by adapting Truffle's character with their fabric choices. Create hotspots with bright color pops, make a statement with patterns, or blend in with cool neutrals. Whether standing solo or mixed and matched in clusters, Truffle makes itself at home wherever you pull it up.

Truffle is now available to contract customers via NaughtOne and MillerKnoll certified dealers.

About NaughtOne:

NaughtOne is a British designer and manufacturer of furniture for commercial spaces. They believe that designs should be simple, purposeful and useful – and that choice of colour, fabric and finish should come as standard. They make it possible for specifiers to express their creativity, tailoring their products for the client, setting and use.

Founded in Yorkshire, UK, a region famous for its textile heritage, they are leaders in upholstery. The business has grown considerably over the past two decades, now employing nearly 100 people in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA. NaughtOne is part of the MillerKnoll collective of brands.