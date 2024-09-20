Graham Arnold Steps Down As Australia Men's Football Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Sep 20 (IANS) Graham Arnold has resigned as the coach of the Australian national team, bringing an end to his six-year second stint at the helm, in the wake of a disappointing start to Australia's 2026 qualifying campaign.

A 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain, followed by a goalless draw against Indonesia, had raised concerns about the team's direction.

Arnold announced his resignation despite backing from Football Australia (FA) chief executive James Johnson just a week earlier. Johnson had publicly supported the 61-year-old, believing he could still guide the team back on track. However, Arnold felt it was time for a change.

"I said after our game against Indonesia that I had some decisions to make, and after deep reflection, my gut has told me it's time for change. Arnold said in a statement released by FA. I've made the decision to resign based upon what's best for the nation, the players, and Football Australia. I've given absolutely everything I can to the role, and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved during my tenure."

Arnold's resignation came as a shock to many, especially after his success in leading Australia to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Under his leadership, the Socceroos had exceeded expectations, winning two group-stage matches for the first time in the tournament's history.

But despite the highs of Qatar, Australia's struggles in the Asian region had been ongoing. The team, once regional powerhouses after winning the 2015 Asian Cup, have been unable to recapture that form. Arnold's tenure saw the Socceroos crash out of the Asian Cup in the quarter-finals in both 2019 and 2023, unable to solve their persistent attacking issues.

FA chief executive James Johnson, speaking at a news conference, acknowledged Arnold's decision and said the governing body was now focused on appointing a new coach before Australia's next World Cup qualifier against China in October.

"We have a match in less than three weeks' time, so our plan is not to appoint an interim coach," Johnson explained. "Our plan is to go into the market and appoint a permanent coach, a coach that we believe shares our vision and will get the best out of this team going into the World Cup in 2026."