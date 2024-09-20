Fuel Prices Continue To Decline In Panama
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The National energy Secretariat (SNE) confirmed on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 18, that fuel prices continue to trend downwards in the country and explained that the new prices will come into effect on September 20.
The new prices for both types of gasoline and diesel will be valid until October 4.
Diesel will decrease by 18 cents per gallon and 91 octane gasoline will drop by 21 cents per gallon. While 95 octane gasoline will experience a reduction of 28 cents per gallon in the local market.
