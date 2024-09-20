Royal Decree Approves New Cabinet Headed By PM Hassan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday, approving the formation of a new Cabinet headed by Jafar Hassan. The Royal Decree approved the appointment of Hassan as Prime and Minister of Defence, according to a Royal Court statement. In addition, the Decree approved the appointment of the following: 1. Ayman Safadi as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates2. Raed Abu Soud as Minister of Water and Irrigation3. Ahmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing4. Walid Masri as Minister of Local Administration5. Mohammad Momani as minister of Government Communication6. Bassam Talhouni as Minister of Justice7. Lina Annab as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities8. Khaled Hneifat as Minister of Agriculture9. Yarub Qudah as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply10. Saleh Kharabsheh as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources11. Muhannad Shehadeh as Minister of State for Economic Affairs12. Ahmad Oweidi as Minister of State13. Azmi Mahafzah as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research14. Mothanna Gharaibeh as Minister of Investment15. Mohammad Khalaileh as Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs16. Mazen Farraya as Minister of Interior17. Feras Hawari as Minister of Health18. Wafaa Bani Mustafa Minister of Social Development19. Muawieh Radaideh as Minister of Environment20. Nancy Namrouqa as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs21. Zeina Toukan as Minister of Planning and International Cooperation22. Wesam Tahtamouni as Minister of Transport23. Abdul Monem Odat as Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs24. Abdullah Odwan as Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs25. Fayyad Alqudah as Minister of State for Legal Affairs26. Khaled Bakkar as Minister of Labour27. Abdelhakim Shibli as Minister of Finance28. Mustafa Rawashdeh as Minister of Culture29. Kheirallah Abu Seileek as Minister of State for Public Sector Development30. Yazan Shdeifat as Minister of Youth31. Sami Smeirat as Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Click to see profiles of new ministers The new Cabinet members were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace, the statement said. HRH Crown Prince Hussein, HH Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, Chief Royal Councilor at the Royal Hashemite Court, and RHC Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in. In his reply to the Letter of Designation, Prime Minister Hassan expressed appreciation of His Majesty's trust, according to the statement. The prime minister said his government will exert its utmost efforts to move forward with comprehensive economic, political, and administrative modernisation, swiftly and transparently. The government will ensure Jordanians are heard and their needs are catered for, the prime minister noted, expressing the government's commitment to bolster its relationship with Parliament and all its political parties to nurture a democratic climate in which citizens enjoy their rights and undertake their duties. Voicing commitment to creating more job opportunities through the Economic Modernisation Vision, Prime Minister Hassan stressed the need to partner with the private sector and utilise Jordan's foreign relations, in order to encourage foreign and Arab investors to implement mega-projects, especially in water, clean energy, mining, and infrastructure and transport, the statement said. Prime Minister Hassan said measures will be taken to revitalise the national economy and mitigate the repercussions caused by regional developments. Noting His Majesty's attention to food security, the prime minister stressed the government's commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector. Prime Minister Hassan said the government will also work on increasing green spaces, mitigating the impact of regional instability on the tourism sector, increasing the number of comprehensive governmental service centres and the adoption of technology and digitisation, continuing the restructuring of the energy sector, and upgrading the public transport system. He added that the government will focus on modernising the education and health sectors, expressing the government's readiness to support the industry and trade sectors by opening new markets for Jordanian exports. The prime minister said the government will give special attention to support young people and women, stressing commitment to maintaining support for the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agency. Reaffirming commitment to the Palestinian cause and the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem's Muslim and Christian holy sites, the prime minister said the government will continue to support the Palestinians in their pursuit of gaining their legitimate rights. Also on Wednesday, His Majesty, accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein, met at Al Husseiniya Palace with former prime minister Bisher Khasawneh and members of his outgoing Cabinet, thanking them for their efforts while in office and bestowing on them the Silver Jubilee medal, the statement said.

