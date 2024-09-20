Kingdom's Ambassador To Bulgaria Presents Credentials
Date
9/20/2024 2:26:04 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Moataz Khasawneh on Wednesday presented his credentials to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev as the Kingdom's non-resident ambassador to Bulgaria, during a ceremony held at the presidential palace in Sofia.
Khasawneh conveyed his majesty King Abdullah's greetings to President Radev, wishing the Bulgarian people continued progress and prosperity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
President Radev conveyed his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty, expressing Bulgaria's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and wishing the Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.
