Egypt's Foreign Minister Meets With US Lawmakers In Washington

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, began a visit to Washington, D.C., with a series of meetings with members of on Thursday, focusing on regional security, opportunities, and human rights.

The Egyptian Foreign met separately with Senator Ben Cardin, the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Representative Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip of the House of Representatives; and Senator Susan Collins, the Leader of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

These meetings covered a range of bilateral issues, including the Egyptian-American strategic partnership, economic cooperation, and regional crises, according to Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abdelatty highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries, describing it as a“unique” strategic partnership that yields mutual benefits. He also announced the launch of a new round of strategic dialogue between Egypt and the United States in Cairo.

On the economic front, the Minister stressed the importance of increased American investment in Egypt and the ongoing coordination with the American Chamber of Commerce to host the“Future of Egypt Economic Forum” in Cairo next year. This event aims to significantly boost trade and investment between the two countries.

Abdelatty also discussed Egypt's efforts to improve its human rights system, noting the government's issuance of the National Human Rights Strategy and the review of legislation related to the Criminal Procedures Law. He highlighted achievements in promoting women's rights and religious freedoms.

The meetings also touched upon regional crises, such as the ongoing instability in countries bordering Egypt and the recent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Abdelatty stressed Egypt's opposition to“any form of displacement of Palestinians or the liquidation of the Palestinian cause” and called for Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and the“Philadelphia” corridor to allow for the resumption of humanitarian aid.

Egypt's Foreign Minister also stressed the need to prevent the conflict from escalating in the region due to Israeli practices and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, adding that Egypt has been working intensively to urge restraint and de-escalation.

Regarding the situation in Sudan, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support for the institutions of the Sudanese state as the only path to restoring stability and security in the country. He highlighted the need for intensified humanitarian support for Sudan and the fulfilment of international partners' commitments.

The meetings also addressed the situation in Libya and maritime security in the Red Sea.

Minister Abdelatty Continues Meetings

Abdelatty also met separately with Republican Congressman Mike Rogers, Chair of the House Armed Services Committee; Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, Chair of the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations and co-chair of the Congressional Friends of Egypt; and Senator Lindsey Graham, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations.

Khallaf explained that the Minister expressed gratitude to the members of Congress for their support of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. The meetings highlighted the mutual appreciation for the military aspect of the bilateral relationship, recognizing it as a cornerstone of the partnership.

Egypt's Foreign Minister also briefed the members of Congress on the latest developments in bilateral relations and the positive strides Egypt has made in the economic and social spheres. He outlined the country's efforts to strengthen political and civil rights, promote economic reform, and attract foreign investment, highlighting opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, energy, and renewable energy.

Ambassador Khallaf added that the Minister's meetings also touched upon Egypt's role in seeking a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the region, commensurate with the humanitarian catastrophe inflicted by Israel.

Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state and creating a political horizon for the Palestinian people, ensuring their rightful claim to self-determination. Congressional members expressed their appreciation for Egypt's pivotal regional role and its efforts to maintain regional peace and security.

Minister Abdelatty Meets with Democratic Senators

Minister Abdelatty also held separate meetings with Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, the Senate Majority Whip and a member of the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations; Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, the Deputy Senate Majority Whip; and Democratic Senator Jack Reed, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Ambassador Khalaf explained that these meetings underscored the importance of the strategic bilateral relationship. Minister Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's progress in social development, particularly regarding human rights, presenting a detailed overview of the implementation of the National Human Rights Strategy 2021-2026, which adopts a comprehensive approach to human rights. He also discussed efforts to amend the Criminal Procedures Law and the achievements made in promoting religious and civil freedoms, reflecting Egypt's positive trajectory in this area.

Ambassador Khallaf further added that the Minister reiterated Egypt's ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, contributing to the restoration of stability in the volatile region. He highlighted Egypt's role in addressing crises in Sudan and Libya, and elaborated on Egypt's stance towards Somalia, which focuses on supporting the central government in counterterrorism efforts and achieving security and stability through bilateral channels and participation in the new African Union mission. The Minister observed a consensus during his meetings on Egypt's central and strategic role as a pillar of regional stability.

Minister Abdelatty Concludes First Day of Washington Visit

Concluding the first day of his visit to Washington, D.C., Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader; Senator John Ossoff, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; and Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations.

Khallaf explained that the Minister's meetings provided an opportunity to review all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including political, economic, commercial, and military ties, as well as Egypt's progress on human rights. The meetings reflected a growing recognition among members of Congress of Egypt's constructive role in the region, the progress it has made on various fronts, and the steadfast steps it has taken to support regional security and stability despite the considerable turmoil in the Middle East.

Ambassador Khalaf added that Egypt's Foreign Minister meetings included consultations and an exchange of views and assessments on key regional issues, including the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, developments in Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and the Horn of Africa, and the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. There was a convergence of views on most of these issues, and appreciation for Egypt's perspective on how to manage them effectively, contributing to the strengthening of regional peace and security.