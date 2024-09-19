Weather Bulletin, AQI: IMD Predicts Rains In THESE States, Karnataka's City Tops The List With Best Air Quality

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather bulletin: The India Meteorological Department issued no heavy rainfall alerts for September 20. However, light to moderate rain is expected in the coming 4 to 5 days as the monsoon will start its retreat.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the national capital has been witnessing improvement in air quality over the past few days following intermittent downpours. The city registered an AQI of 90 at 6:30 am, a level considered 'satisfactory' though it is 27 points higher than the AQI recorded a day before. The city with lowest pollution level and best air quality is Karnataka's Karwar with 22 AQI. Gujarat's Nandesari witnessed highest AQI of 208 across India.

The weather agency predicted“scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall” in Central India until September 26. Predicting“isolated heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between September 23 and 25 , the Meteorological Department said wet spells are likely in Vidarbha on September 24 and September

25.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD stated,“Fairly widespread to Widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over remaining East India & Northeast India during the week.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 20; Odisha on September 22 and 23; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between September 22 and 25; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between September 23 and 25.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India

IMD said isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is very likely over the region until September 26

IMD's forecast for West and South Peninsular India

The press release dated September 19 adds,“Scattered to Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Rayalaseema , Coastal and North Interior Karnataka; Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over the remaining regions during the week.”

Hot and humid weather is likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on September 20.