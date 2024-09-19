Soci Introduces Review Solicitation Through Genius Reviews

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To increase customers' visibility, SOCi now offers third-party review solicitation

SOCi Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, announced today a significant enhancement to Genius Reviews with review solicitation capabilities through a new feature, Get Reviews. SOCi is enabling customers across verticals like commercial, property, and more to continuously build their online reputation by driving a steady flow of new reviews on third-party sites, such as and Facebook, that boost search visibility.

According to SOCi's Consumer Behavior Index 2024 , 87% of consumers regularly use reviews to make local buying decisions. By generating more reviews, multi-location businesses can increase their online visibility and customer satisfaction, ultimately capturing more revenue.



"Offering review solicitation is a game-changer for our clients," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer at SOCi. "This capability puts us in a unique position to serve our customers in a way that empowers them with a sophisticated tool that scales with their growth."

As reviews increase, so does the demand from consumers for responses. According to SOCi's Local Visibility Index (LVI) 2024 , brands still ghost local consumers by ignoring more than half of their reviews, which tells potential customers they don't care about consumer feedback. But High Visibility brands respond to an impressive 80.5% of their Google reviews, with an average response time of 2.1 days. Strong visibility in local platforms equates to local dollars, as brands in the top LVI rankings grow year-over-year revenue at two-to-three times the rate of the average company.

"Consumers spend money with companies who treat digital channels as their virtual storefronts, offering helpful information, useful content, and meaningful engagement like review responses," added Gottlob.



Genius Reviews is the only scalable, AI-powered solution that proactively crafts responses for every review, across all networks and locations-automatically. It transforms review management from a manual, one-by-one process into a streamlined, one-click system, enabling teams to respond quickly and efficiently so no review goes unanswered.

To learn more about Genius Reviews and review solicitation, visit .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at or message us at [email protected] .

