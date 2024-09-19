Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 20+ Companies Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2024 '

report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline mantle cell lymphoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the mantle cell lymphoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's mantle cell lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for mantle cell lymphoma treatment.



Key mantle cell lymphoma companies such as AbbVie, Adicet Bio, InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Nurix, LegoChem Biosciences, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Incyte Corporation, TG Therapeutics, Janssen/Pharmacyclics, Eternity Bioscience, Traws Pharm,

Advenchen Laboratories, and others are evaluating new mantle cell lymphoma drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising mantle cell lymphoma pipeline therapies such as Venetoclax, ADI-001, Orelabrutinib, LP-168, BGB-11417, NX 2127, LCB 71, NX 5948, Abexinostat, Pembrolizumab,

Parsaclisib, Umbralisib, Ibrutinib, Edralbrutinib, Narazaciclib, Lucitanib, and others are under different phases of mantle cell lymphoma clinical trials.

In May 2024, AstraZeneca had announced positive interim results from the Phase III ECHO clinical trial, which evaluated Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor Calquence (acalabrutinib) in combination with standard chemoimmunotherapy for treating mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

In March 2024, BeiGene, Ltd. announced the presentation of emerging oncology pipeline data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Additional highlights include preclinical characterization data for an investigational BTK degrader, BGB-16673, currently in clinical development for B-cell malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma

In October 2023, Ascentage Pharma announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca Investment. The two companies will jointly conduct a registrational Phase III study of the Bcl-2 inhibitor, APG-2575 (lisaftoclax), in combination with AstraZeneca's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib), in treatment-naive patients with first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). In January 2023, the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to LP-284, a novel small-molecule, next-generation acylfulvene, for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a rare and aggressive form of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), according to an announcement from Lantern Pharma.

The mantle cell lymphoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage mantle cell lymphoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the mantle cell lymphoma clinical trial landscape.



Mantle Cell Lymphoma Overview

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare subtype of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) characterized by the (11,14) translocation, leading to overexpression of the cyclin D1 (CCND1) gene. Its various morphological variants can make diagnosis challenging, though some cases are straightforward. Many individuals with MCL are asymptomatic in the early stages, but may later seek medical attention due to persistent, typically painless swelling of lymph nodes, especially in the neck and throat region (e.g., Waldeyer's ring).

MCL is marked by a reciprocal chromosomal translocation t(11;14)(q13;q32), which places the cyclin D1 gene next to the immunoglobulin heavy chain gene, causing continuous cyclin D1 expression. This overexpression contributes to tumor cell proliferation through cell cycle dysregulation, chromosomal instability, and epigenetic changes. Rarely, MCL cases without this translocation may involve CCND2 or CCND3 translocations. Hypothetical molecular subtypes, based on the cell of origin, correlate with clinical phenotypes: classical or aggressive MCL arises from naive B cells lacking or having limited iGVH mutations and expressing SOX11, a neural transcription factor inhibiting terminal B cell differentiation. The indolent variant originates from antigen-experienced B cells with IGVH somatic hypermutations, typically SOX11-negative and genetically stable. Diagnosis of MCL involves detailed patient history, thorough clinical evaluation, and specialized tests, including biopsy of an affected lymph node or bone marrow. These tests confirm the NHL type and subtype, assess disease extent, and determine appropriate treatments.

Treatment for MCL is multifaceted and tailored to each patient, often including chemotherapy, immunotherapy drugs like rituximab, targeted therapies such as ibrutinib, and stem cell transplants, particularly for aggressive disease or younger patients. Radiation therapy may target specific lymphoma areas. Participation in clinical trials can offer new treatment options. Treatment plans are developed collaboratively by healthcare professionals and patients, considering disease stage, overall health, and personal preferences. Regular monitoring and follow-up care are essential to track treatment response and manage side effects effectively.

