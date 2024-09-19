Morehouse Instrument Company Torque Calibration And Lab Management Webinar Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Morehouse Logo

Force Calibration Cover

Morehouse Instrument Company's National Torque Standard.

Morehouse presents three free webinars spanning October through December.

- Henry ZumbrunYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morehouse Instrument Company Announces Comprehensive Torque Calibration and Lab Management Webinar SeriesMorehouse Instrument Company, a leader in force and torque measurement solutions, is proud to announce a series of three in-depth webinars focused on torque calibration and calibration lab culture. These webinars are designed to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge for calibration professionals, laboratory managers, and quality assurance personnel.The webinar series includes:1.Torque Calibration Part 1 : Standards and ErrorsThis session covers the importance of torque control, types of torque standards, and common measurement errors. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of metrological traceability for torque and learn about various torque measurement challenges.2.Torque Calibration Part 2 : The Importance of Torque Control & Wrench Types and UseThis webinar focuses on the purpose of threaded fasteners, different types of torque wrenches, and their proper use. Attendees will learn about the critical role of torque in various industries and how to apply torque correctly.3.Building a Quality Culture in your Calibration LabThis session will dive into the importance of fostering a culture of continuous improvement and accountability. Learn practical strategies to engage your team, reduce errors, and create a high-performance environment that drives both quality and success in your calibration processes.Sign-ups:1.Torque Calibration Part 1: Standards and Errors.October 15th at 11 am ESD:2.Torque Calibration Part 2: The Importance of Torque Control & Wrench Types and Use.November 12th at 11 am ESD:3.Building a Quality Culture in your Calibration Lab.December 10th at 11 am ESD:Morehouse Instrument Company has been creating a safer world by helping companies improve their measurements since 1920. As a leader in the industry, Morehouse provides calibration services, force and torque measurement equipment, and educational resources to ensure accurate and reliable measurements across various sectors.

Brett Zumbrun

Morehouse Instrument Company

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.