Who Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Support During US Presidential Elections? Reports Suggest...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US-based Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not endorse either Presidential candidate for the upcoming polls. The couple who have previously aimed thinly veiled swipes at Donald will reportedly steer clear of any insinuations this time around. The Duke and Duchess however urged unregistered voters to cast their ballots in a recent statement via their Archewell foundation.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the royals "will remain publicly neutral" for the upcoming following the public spat with Trump in 2020. The development came even as showed Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump deadlocked with less than seven weeks to go for the elections.

The Sussexes also released a statement marking 'National Voter Registration Day' earlier this month without indicating their personal preferences. As members of the British royal family both Meghan and Harry are expected to remain neutral during elections.

“Voting is not just a right...it's a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one's political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world,” read their statement released earlier in September.

Neither Meghan nor Harry appear to be fans of the billionaire businessman based on past comments. Meghan had been vocal in her criticism of Trump before joining the royal family - calling him a 'misogynistic and divisive' personality during one TV interview.



The duo had released a video message in the run-up to the 2020 polls urging people to 'reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity' without naming either candidate. The message also prompted a sharp rebuttal from Trump - with the Republican leader insisting that he was not a fan of the duo.

Trump has also suggested that he would deport Prince Harry and Meghan if he was elected to power.



“I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” he told the Express at the Conservative Political Action Conference back in February.









