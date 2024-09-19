Emirates Unveils Its New Lounge In London Stansted Airport

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Customers can look forward to a refreshed and modern design, new furnishings, and 'farm to table' gourmet meals created in partnership with Sussex-based

Full Circles Farms

Dedicated lounge at London Stansted means Emirates' premium customers at all London airports can enjoy the airline's world-class hospitality before they board Emirates' lounge now extended to six airports across the UK including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester and now London Stansted

Dubai, UAE: 19 September 2024:

Emirates, the world's largest international airline, has opened the doors to its new lounge at London Stansted Airport. The airline has invested more than GBP 4 million to design a spacious 900-square-metre lounge that can accommodate up to 125 guests, including First and Business Class customers, as well as Emirates Skywards members.

The new lounge is Emirates' sixth dedicated lounge in the UK, complementing the airline's world-class facilities available in London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester. All London airports served by Emirates now provide access to premium on-ground experiences for customers to unwind and enjoy elevated dining experiences ahead of their journeys.

Emirates is one of few airlines who have invested in its on-ground experiences including its own network of 40 dedicated lounges around the world and complimentary chauffeur drive services for premium customers.

Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President Airport Services at Emirates said :“Emirates has been serving London Stansted since 2018, and the airport remains a very important gateway for our customers across the southern region of the UK.

The new lounge is a testament to our brand promise of always flying customers better – in the air and on-ground. And it also marks a major milestone for us as we now proudly offer dedicated lounge facilities across six airports in the UK – underscoring our ongoing commitment to one of the most important markets in our network. We look forward to taking the premium travel experience to new heights and to offering customers a chance to unwind and dine with Emirates' renowned signature hospitality.”

Gareth Powell, Managing Director at Stansted Airport, said:

'The opening of Emirates' new world-class lounge is fantastic news for London Stansted and passengers using Emirates services to Dubai and beyond, and once again demonstrates the airline's commitment to the airport and the wider region. Offering an experience of luxury and comfort for the airline's First and Business Class customers, its location in Satellite 1 boasts excellent views over the airport and allows boarding access to the aircraft directly from the lounge. The 14 weekly flights between London Stansted and Dubai have been extremely popular with travellers since day one, not just to the Middle East, but right across the globe thanks to the airline's huge worldwide route network.”

Taking premium travel to new heights

Located in Satellite 1, adjacent to the departure gates – customers can look forward to a spacious lounge with new furnishings and dedicated seating areas to dine and unwind in before a flight. Customers will also enjoy an exceptional food and beverage selection, complimentary Wi-Fi, and refreshing shower facilities and amenities.

The Emirates lounge also offers customers a short walk for boarding access to the aircraft, with a short 2–3-minute walk to the aircraft.

Championing the best of British products

Emirates has partnered with Sussex-based

Full Circles Farms, to roll out a“farm to table” food concept in its lounge, offering customers seasonal meus with fresh, organic vegetables and exquisite local dishes.

Customers can also enjoy premium spirits and liqueurs, a selection of excellent wine, and a range of the finest Moet & Chandon champagnes.



Committed to the UK

Emirates has been facilitating tourism and trade in the UK since 1987. The airline currently operates 133 weekly flights to the country, including a double-daily Boeing 777 service to/from London Stansted.

The airline also serves the UK with flights to London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Edinburgh (starting from 4 November).

Emirates' extensive network of over 140 destinations offers customers access to an array of onward connections

to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Australasia.