UAE: Remit Now, Pay Later In Instalments With New Service

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A first-of-its-kind service will allow users to send money internationally, instantly, but make payments later using the Botim Ultra App. The Send Now, Pay Later (SNPL) programme will support the UAE's large expatriate workforce and offer them enhanced flexibility.

Users can send money abroad and pay later in manageable instalments, providing much-needed relief during financially demanding periods, such as month-end. With this, Botim has become the first fintech in the MENA region to offer such a solution.

“By leveraging advanced credit infrastructure, we're offering users a faster and more accessible way to send remittances,” said Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim.“This service gives millions of users the flexibility to manage their financial obligations more effectively, while continuing to support their families abroad."

Introduced in 2022, Botim's financial services - including international transfers and bill payments - removes the burden of upfront payments.

The launch aligns with Astra Tech's mission of expanding financial inclusion in the region. This follows their acquisition of a Finance Company License through Quantix, a financial service provider licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE. The company offers a range of credit solutions, including SNPL and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL).

Ahead of the official roll-out, Botim will introduce a pre-registration form for its 9 million users, inviting early adopters to benefit from instant remittance transfers and flexible payment terms.

In 2023, Astra Tech launched Botim as the world's first ultra app. The platform's aim is to become an all-inclusive digital platform for its users by including fintech, e-commerce, GPT, and communications into a single user experience.

