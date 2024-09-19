Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has shelled the village of Vilcha, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, killing a civilian.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, on the afternoon of September 19, Russian shelled the village of Vilcha in the Chuhuiv district. A man was killed: today he turned 85," the post reads.

Houses and administrative buildings were damaged in the village.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian army.