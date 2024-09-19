Emirates Celebrates Oktoberfest Onboard And In Lounges

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 19 Sep 2024: Emirates will be toasting the world-renowned German folk festival Oktoberfest, with traditional Bavarian cuisine and beloved German entertainment onboard flights to and from Munich, Hamburg, Dsseldorf, and Frankfurt, as well in German airport lounges, between 21 September and 6 October.

The vibrant celebration of Oktoberfest will see customers enjoy a Bavarian starter, main course and dessert for both lunch and dinner across all classes, bistro bites in the iconic onboard A380 lounge, and a variety of classic Oktoberfest dishes in the world-class airport lounges.

On flights from Dubai to Germany, First and Business Class customers will enjoy appetisers of potato and leek soup with herb oil, beef consomm with meatballs, carrot and mushroom as well as an asparagus salad with sliced cured beef, cauliflower pure, poached quail eggs and herb oil dressing. Main courses will feature roasted beef fillet served with jus, braised red cabbage and bread dumplings and meals will be accompanied by a choice of classic Kaiser roll, Austrian roll and garlic bread swirls. Delectable desserts in First Class will be Kaiserschmarren- sliced sweet pancakes with plum compote and cinnamon crme anglaise and apple cake served with crme anglaise in Business Class. Economy Class customers can savour an appetiser of turkey lyoner cheese salad, followed by paprika chicken in jus with sauteed potatoes and sauerkraut and a scrumptious dessert of honey almond cake.

On flights from Germany to Dubai, the menu for First and Business Class customers will include roasted pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, and a charcuterie and cheese plate of sliced smoked turkey, beef salami, obatzda, Emmental, cream cheese, hard-boiled egg, radish and cornichons. The main course will feature braised veal shank served with jus, mashed potatoes with celeriac, roasted root vegetables and red cabbage followed by a delicious dessert of apple strudel served with crme anglaise and berries. Economy Class customers will enjoy an appetiser of German potato salad with cherry tomato and parsley, followed by baked chicken served with paprika cream, broccoli and potatoes.

Bite size Oktoberfest sandwiches available in the A380 onboard lounge will include cream cheese with chives, Emmental with laugen bread and the ultimate German savoury snack – pretzels irresistibly flavoured with rock salt and butter. Complimentary pastries will include Oktoberfest gingerbread cookies, black forest cake and plum cake and German-style cheesecake with mascarpone quenelle. Before landing, customers will be given a parting gift of individually wrapped gingerbread hearts with Oktoberfest decoration.

Across the airport lounges of Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dsseldorf, an array of dishes will be available to customers including Käsepätzle - the German version of mac and cheese, made with egg noodles, roasted onions and Emmental, light bites of Obazda and pretzel- a cheese delicacy, moreish potato salad with parsley, essential pretzels and Sauerbraten - braised beef in jus with potato dumplings.

Customers can celebrate the season with Emirates award-winning inflight entertainment on ice, featuring up to 45 German movies, 300+ Hollywood movies dubbed in German and a collection of 13 classic Bud Spencer and Terence Hill movies available in German, Italian and English - classic spaghetti westerns beloved in Germany such as Banana Joe, Die Miami Cops, Zwei außer and Rand und Band. Music lovers can get into the Oktoberfest mood with 28 playlists and albums of German music, amidst the huge library of 6,500 channels.

Emirates will be celebrating Oktoberfest onboard triple daily flights from Dubai to Frankfurt, and double daily flights to Munich, Dusseldorf and Hamburg.