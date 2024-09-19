First Horizon Is Now The Official Bank Of The Ragin' Cajuns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that First Horizon is now the Official Bank of the

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Ragin' Cajuns.

This five-year agreement expands First Horizon's long-term commitment to the University

and includes a Ragin' Cajun Visa Debit card, prominent in-venue signage, entertainment and hospitality opportunities along with participation in game day fan activations and experiences, including the new Cajun Village.

"This is an exciting time to expand our partnership with ULL and ULL athletics," said Jerry Prejean, President of Acadiana for First Horizon. "With more than $2.5 million invested in recent years towards academic and athletic excellence, First Horizon is proud to deepen our relationship with the University and work together as two long-standing community leaders dedicated to making Acadiana a great place to call home."

"As opportunities have grown for businesses to support Ragin' Cajuns athletics, First Horizon Bank has been right there growing with us every step of the way," adds Brian Bille, General Manager of LEARFIELD-based Ragin' Cajuns Sports Properties. "Jerry's commitment to our community has never wavered, and I'm excited to help First Horizon build affinity with our fans through this enhanced partnership, and encourage our fans to add the all-new Ragin' Cajuns branded debit card to their wallet."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June

30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at

.

