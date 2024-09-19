Establishing Diplomatic Relations With Israel Is Contingent On Establishment Of Independent Palestinian State : Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has affirmed that establishing relations with Israel is contingent on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, of Saudi Arabia, said in a speech before the Shura Council on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that the Palestinian issue is at the forefront of the Kingdom's concerns, and we renew the Kingdom's rejection and strong condemnation of the crimes of the Israeli authority against the Palestinian people, ignoring international and humanitarian law in a new and bitter chapter of suffering.

The Saudi Crown Prince appreciated the position of the countries that recognized the Palestinian state as an embodiment of international legitimacy, calling on the rest of the countries to take similar steps.

He pointed out that the Kingdom is keen to cooperate with all active countries in the international community, certain that what protects humanity and preserves its civilizational values is the joint pursuit of a better future based on fruitful cooperation between countries and peoples, respecting the independence and values of countries, adopting the principle of good neighborliness, non-interference in their internal affairs, and avoiding resorting to force in resolving disputes.

He noted that the Kingdom seeks to enhance regional and international security and peace, by making efforts to reach political solutions to crises in Yemen, Sudan, Libya and others, as well as supporting solutions to international crises such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Saudi Crown Prince added that the Kingdom has achieved many essential achievements during the recent stage, and from the models of these non-oil activities in the Kingdom, it recorded its highest contribution to the real GDP at (50%) last year, which enhances the sustainability and comprehensiveness of growth and achieves high quality in economic diversification, and the Public Investment Fund continues its role in achieving its goals to be a driving force for investment, and unemployment among citizens, both male and female, recorded its lowest historical level in the first quarter of 2024 AD, reaching (7.6%), after its rate was (12.8%) in 2017 AD.

He added that the percentage of home ownership for citizens increased from (47%) in 2016 to more than (63%), and in the field of tourism, the achievements preceded the target date, as the national tourism strategy launched in 2019 set a target of (one hundred) million tourists in 2030, and this target was exceeded and reached (one hundred and nine) million tourists in 2023, and the Kingdom achieved the sixteenth rank among the most competitive countries, and with the exploration of natural resources, the Kingdom becomes one of the largest natural resource stores in the world, and your country has also achieved an advanced position in the field of renewable energy, and has become one of the most active regionally and internationally.

