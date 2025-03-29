Over 2,400 Prisoners Freed Across Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some 2,463 inmate have been released from prisons across Afghanistan and the sentences of another 3,152 commuted on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the the apex court said the releases and sentence remissions were in compliance with the directives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Supreme Leader and orders of Chief Justice Shaikh Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

Of the 5,615 prisoners held nationwide, 3,152 were entitled to be released and the sentences of another 3,152 were reduced, the statement added.

aw/mud