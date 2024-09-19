Lebanese PM Urges Firm UN Stance On Israel's 'Technological War'

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Sep 19 (IANS) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati on Thursday called for a "deterrent" and "firm" stance during the ongoing 79th session of the UN General Assembly at ending Israel's "aggression" and "technological war" against Lebanon.

"The Security Council session that will be held tomorrow, at the request of the Lebanese government, is required to come out with a deterrent stance that stops the war of extermination that Israel is waging against Lebanon," Mikati was quoted as saying by a statement released by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

"The first responsibility lies with the international community, which must deter Israel from its aggression because this matter does not only concern Lebanon but the whole of humanity," said Mikati, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll in explosions targeting pagers and handheld radios across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday has risen to 37, whereas the injuries came at 2,931, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday.

No Israeli officials have claimed responsibility for the explosions, which Hezbollah attributed to Israel.