Velocity Advisory Group Appoints Brooke Page-Thompson As Firm's President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Advisory Group, a leading provider of

leadership development , cultural assessments, and advisory services today announced the appointment of Brooke Page-Thompson as the firm's next President. With over 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies to support large-scale transformation, Brooke has been an integral part of Velocity's growth since joining the firm in 2020 as Director of Services. She was named Partner in January 2022.

Continue Reading

"I couldn't be more honored to be entrusted with this role and build on the foundation we've created." - Brooke Page-Thompson

Brooke Page-Thompson

Post this





"Brooke has had a remarkable impact on Velocity over the past four years, continuously elevating our approach to leadership development and culture transformation. Her transition to Partner in 2022 was a testament to her leadership and vision, and now, as President, she is poised to lead us into an exciting new chapter," said Dave Fechtman, CEO of Velocity Advisory Group. "We advise our clients on long-term succession planning, and for us, this is a pivotal moment in our succession plan and in the evolution of our firm."

Brooke brings a wealth of expertise to the position, having held key roles in both consulting and corporate leadership. Before joining Velocity, she served as Vice President of Strategy & Planning for a global telecommunications organization, where she led strategies around culture, engagement, and HR solutions. In her consulting career, Brooke has been at the forefront of leading change management and communications initiatives.

As part of her new role at Velocity, she will continue to strategize around improving culture initiatives, leadership development programs, and internal operations while also expanding her impact through speaking engagements and leading executive offsites.

"I couldn't be more honored to be entrusted with this role," Page-Thompson said. "Since joining Velocity in 2020, I've had the incredible opportunity to grow alongside the company, first as Director of Learning Services and then as a Partner. As I step into the role of President, I'm excited to build on the foundation we've created, driving innovation, promoting workplace wellness, and delivering exceptional client experiences, while helping leaders - especially women executives - unlock their full potential."

Dan Silvert, who led Velocity as President for the last decade, will continue to focus on his areas of expertise as a Partner and Co-Founder, including facilitating Birds sessions, executive offsites, keynote addresses, and executive coaching. "Brooke's transition marks a significant moment for our firm. Her passion for people and commitment to excellence have made a profound impact on our clients and our team. I'm confident that under her leadership, Velocity will continue to thrive, innovate, and set new standards for delivering exceptional experiences."

Brooke holds a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Nebraska in Omaha and a Master's in Organizational Change from Purdue University. She is also a 200-hour certified yoga teacher and studio owner, with over 200 hours of meditative teaching practices, which inform her holistic approach to leadership and personal development.

About Velocity Advisory Group



Velocity Advisory Group is an experienced advisory firm committed to helping clients accelerate organizational success through leadership development, executive coaching, cultural alignment, and strategic execution. Having led 800+ organizations in more than 25 industries through transformation and strategic change since 2009, Velocity's seasoned advisors excel at supporting clients to achieve clarity, confidence, and better decision-making.

By emphasizing personalized consulting and building trusted partnerships, the firm delivers tailored solutions for each clients' unique needs that unleash the untapped potential within their organization. Learn more at .



Media contact:

Abbie Mood, Marketing Director

Velocity Advisory Group

[email protected]

720-460-0066





SOURCE Velocity Advisory Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED