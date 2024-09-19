Portable Vascular Doppler Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The portable vascular doppler market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.57 billion in 2023 to $1.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, technological advancements, an aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, awareness and screening programs, advancements in point-of-care testing, and the and the expansion of telemedicine.

The portable vascular doppler market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to miniaturization and portability, personalized medicine, remote patient monitoring, cost efficiency and affordability, regulatory support, and emerging market growth.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the portable vascular doppler market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) refer to a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels. The adoption of unhealthy processed food dietary patterns and low use of fruits and vegetables contributes to the rise in CVD globally. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles, poor nutritional choices, and high rates of obesity contribute significantly to cardiovascular problems. Portable vascular doppler devices enhance diagnostic capabilities for healthcare providers, enabling timely detection and management of cardiovascular diseases, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing the risk of complications associated with vascular conditions.

Key players in the market include Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Schiller AG, Edan Instruments Inc., Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd., A.D. Instruments Pty Ltd., CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd, Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd., Medistim ASA, Compumedics Limited, LRE Medical GmbH, Perimed AB, Nicolet Vascular Inc, Parks Medical Electronics Inc., Koven Technology Inc., Sifin Diagnostics GmbH, Hadeco Inc., D.E. Hokanson Inc., Advanced Instrumentations Inc., ELCAT GmbH, Infrascan Inc., Multigon Industries Inc., Newman Medical LLC, SonoSite Inc., Sunray Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Viasonix Ltd., Wallach Surgical Devices Inc, Vcomin Technology Limited.

Major companies operating in the portable vascular doppler market are focusing on developing handheld technology, such as wireless handheld vascular doppler devices, to enhance diagnostic convenience and accuracy, ultimately driving increased market share and customer loyalty. Wireless handheld vascular Doppler devices are portable, user-friendly tools that use Doppler ultrasound technology to assess and monitor blood flow in the vascular system, providing real-time data through wireless connectivity.

1) By Type: Type I, Type II

2) By Disease Type: Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), Carotid Artery Disease, Pulmonary Embolism, Collagen Vascular Disease, Cerebrovascular Disease, Other Disease Types

3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A portable vascular doppler is a handheld medical device used to measure blood flow in the arteries and veins. It utilizes doppler ultrasound technology to detect the movement of blood cells, providing audio and visual representations of blood flow. This device is commonly used for diagnosing vascular conditions, assessing blood circulation, and monitoring fetal heart rates during pregnancy.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global portable vascular doppler market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Portable Vascular Doppler Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on portable vascular doppler market size, portable vascular doppler market drivers and trends and portable vascular doppler market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

