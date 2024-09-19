EU Should Promote Ukraine's NATO Membership - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the European Union, it is important to have the same security guarantees as Ukraine so promoting Ukraine's future membership of the Alliance corresponds with EU interests.

That's according to the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, who spoke at the 3rd EU Accession Exchange Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It's true that none of the other countries entered the EU without joining NATO, so I happened to again be one of those ... the way to guarantee Ukraine's future is in NATO. But I will say this: it's in the EU's core interest to be under the same security umbrella as Ukraine. I think in the EU's interest to push that there are security guarantees that are sufficient for Ukraine and the EU,” the ambassador said.

Mathernova opined that European nations will not come up with a security mechanism better than that provided by NATO, and stressed that the EU should be interested in promoting Ukraine's membership.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the only way for Ukraine to become a member state is to prevail in the war against Russia as a sovereign and independent European nation.