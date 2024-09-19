Northwest Bank Lowers Its Prime Interest Rate To 8.0 Percent
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest bank has lowered their prime lending rate to 8.0 percent from 8.50 percent, effective today, September 19, 2024.
About Northwest Bank
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Currently, Northwest operates 131 full-service financial centers and eight free-standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at
