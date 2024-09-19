Collective Hospitality Announces New Team At Selina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Selina hotels and resorts is a rapidly growing hospitality group that combines affordable accommodations with co-working spaces, wellness offerings, and local experiences tailored for today's digital nomads and adventure seekers.

Selina is celebrated for its vibrant community atmosphere, eclectic design, and commitment to sustainability. Selina operates over 100 properties in 22 countries.

Founded in 2015, Selina has established a strong presence in some of the world's most sought-after destinations, offering travellers a place to stay, work, and connect with like-minded individuals.

On August 22, 2024, Collective Hospitality acquired the assets of Selina PLC in liquidation and since has started to make strategic changes to the business.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality , expressed his enthusiasm for the new senior management team that will overtake operations of Selina . On August 22, 2024, Collective acquired the assets of Selina Hospitality PLC in liquidation and since has started to make strategic changes to the business model and operations thereunder. "We are now pleased to announce the new team that will be responsible for the group's turnaround of Selina assets in the coming months,” Murray said.“This team is an exceptionally strong and creative group of people that will bring new life back into the Selina assets.” The new leaders will be focused with their teams on driving revenue from rooms, F&B and tour operations.“We are excited about the coming months where we will put the Selina assets back on track, launch new products and experiences for our customers and unleash opportunities for all our teams.”

The NEW TEAM

Anne Laeremans joined Selina in January 2024 as the new Global Director of CRO (Central Reservations Office), with over 20 years of experience in sales effectiveness, brand relationships and hotel management, having worked at Aimbridge Hospitality and Marriott International. Her expertise in enhancing sales structures and fostering collaborative teams will further strengthen Selina's revenue-driving capabilities.

Yves Pouliot as been appointed as Vice President Distribution, Revenue Management & Strategic Partnership, holding 20 years of experience in several key sectors of tourism. At Booking, he was Global Key Account for Chains like Best Western & Four Seasons World. In the Hotel Industry, he had GMs and Commercial leadership roles for Marriott and Boutique Hotels. Certified CRME, Yves built his career on his capacity to Drive Results, Optimise Revenue and Engage Teams towards common goals.

Mario Fernando has jointed Selina in Sept 2024 and has been appointed as Vice President of Brand Experience at Selina. He holds over 20 years of international experience across the UK, Qatar, Maldives, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Mario has worked with global brands such as Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, and IHG. Most recently, he served as Chief Development Officer at Outpost, where he led co-living and co-working growth in Southeast Asia. His expertise in community-driven concepts and F&B innovation will play a key role in enhancing Selina's guest experience.

Pedro M. Dolanyi, joined Selina in April 2018 as Legal Director of M&A Investments and thereafter took over the role of Legal VP as of September 2020, with over 25 years' experience as legal counselor, having represented major clients in the film and subscription TV, real estate development and project finance industries, as well as multilateral finance institutions. His expertise in setting up legal processes to standardize core documents usable across multiple jurisdictions and for efficient legal data record keeping, strengthen growth and profit-making capabilities of the business by optimizing costs and allowing ultra fast turnaround of legal information and documents."

Gloy Netnapa has been appointed as Head of Legal at Selina and Collective Hospitality. Gloy has a strong background in the legal field, particularly within the hospitality industry, and she has played a key role in numerous successful acquisitions and sales of hotels and companies. Gloy's ability to align legal strategy with business objectives will be crucial as Selina continues to grow and strengthen its market position.

Giorgia Madella has been appointed as Marketing Director at Socialtel, Slumber Party, and Bodega brands.. She carries extensive experience in service design, innovation, and curating brand experiences. Giorgia has worked across industries from fintech in Amsterdam to energy innovation in Bangalore. Her global expertise in crafting user-centered solutions makes her a perfect fit to lead marketing efforts.

Kseniya Burilova has been appointed as Creative Designer at Selina. With extensive experience in graphic and web design, Kseniya specializes in brand identity, UX/UI, and illustration. Her career spans various industries, including roles as a brand designer in the hospitality sector and art director for digital marketing agencies.

Rounak Keshri has been appointed as Vice President of Investment and Development at Selina. With over 14 years of experience in global real estate investment, Rounak brings expertise in investment management, banking, acquisitions, and investor relations. In his new role, he will lead banking relationships and global expansion strategies, focusing on acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Marta Juan, has been appointed as Vice President of Human Resources at Selina. She holds more than 12 years of experience in human resources working for the biggest retail multinationals in the world, such LVMH group and Inditex (Zara). She is a people-oriented person, very focus on trainings, development and recruitment and with a strong experience in international markets. Marta will be a key member of the organization to develop our teams further and moving forward, all the country HR' team will report directly to her.

Amonwan“Dolly” Mirpuri has been appointed as Marketing Director at Path & Selina. With a rich background in the fashion and creative industries, she brings extensive experience working with renowned brands and has been featured in media such as La Martina, GAS, Nylon Magazine, L'Officiel, and The Editor Magazine. Her work in hospitality businesses in Thailand and exhibitions across Bangkok, Mumbai, and Los Angeles reflect her ability to blend art, fashion, and culture.

Joko Cortez has been appointed as Head of IT at Selina. With nearly a decade of experience in Hospitality Technology, Joko brings extensive expertise in infrastructure management and security. In his new role, he will lead Selina's global expansion strategy, focusing on leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and drive revenue

Irene Bastián Palacio has been appointed as Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Selina. Irene has a rich background in risk management, internal controls, and internal audits, having previously served as Global Finance Manager at Selina before her promotion. Prior to her role at Selina, she worked as a Senior Internal Auditor at Grupo Consentino and in risk advisory at Deloitte. Her extensive experience and expertise in financial management and risk control will be pivotal in advancing Selina's financial strategy.

