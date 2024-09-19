Lotto.Com Customer Wins $250,000 Jackpot In Texas “All Or Nothing” Game Days After Signing Up

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement Marks Over 600,000 Winners on Lotto.com in Texas in 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , the nation's first lottery to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating another extraordinary jackpot win of $250,000. Texas resident Joshua won big in the Texas Lottery's“All or Nothing” draw game, where customers have a chance to win either by not matching any numbers or, in Joshua's case, by matching“All” 12 numbers!



Joshua signed up for just two days before ordering his winning ticket. Beginner's luck was certainly real for this customer. After seeing a ad on his Instagram, he decided to test his luck and sign up for the online courier. Once the app was downloaded, he immediately ordered a few tickets for larger jackpots, then noticed the smaller“All or Nothing” jackpot and thought, why not?

This recent win comes on the heels of several top tier prizes won on by Texas residents. Notable prizes for players in Texas include a remarkable $2 million Powerball win and another impressive $250,000 prize in the“All or Nothing” draw game. Unlike Joshua, the previous“All or Nothing” winner won the jackpot by matching none of the numbers drawn, or“Nothing,” one of the many reasons why this game is both fun and unique. In July, reached their two millionth customer milestone and are excited to continue celebrating with winning customers.

“We are ecstatic to have another Texan win big on especially knowing he was new to the platform,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Inc.“As we continue to expand into new markets and welcome new customers, we look forward to bringing more winners to the lottery and additional incremental funds to important state run programs.”

As with all tickets ordered on the platform, the Texas“All or Nothing” game contributes incremental funds to meaningful Texas state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services.

currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more states in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets“Winever,” visit .

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. has over 2.2 Million customers, has contributed approximately $85 Million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

