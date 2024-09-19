Shock Top Announces Its Official Craft Beer Sponsorship Of University Of Missouri Athletics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Shock Top Company, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly announces a new partnership with Mizzou Athletics as the official craft beer sponsor of the University of Missouri Tigers . Now, Tigers fans can look forward to the zesty taste of Shock Top beer as a staple in their game day experience.



Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer at Tilray Beverages said,“Mizzou fans are known for their unwavering loyalty and spirited support, making them the perfect community to embrace our brand. This partnership is about becoming a part of the gameday traditions that Mizzou fans hold dear. Whether they're tailgating outside Faurot, cheering in the stands, or celebrating a big win with friends, we want Shock Top to be a part of those memorable moments.”

Beyond the excitement of game days, Shock Top's sponsorship of Mizzou Athletics is a testament to the brand's commitment to college athletics, alumni, and fans. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it is a declaration of support for the hard-working athletes, their families, and their pursuit of excellence both on and off the field. Shock Top is dedicated to celebrating the spirit of perseverance and dedication that college athletes embody and aims to enhance their collegiate experience through meaningful support.

Shock Top's sponsorship extends beyond the athletic fields. It is about fostering a vibrant community spirit that supports not only the athletes but also the alumni, fans, and families who make up the Tiger Nation. Shock Top is proud to contribute to the collegiate experience by promoting a culture of inclusivity, support, and pride that transcends the game.

The partnership kicks off with the 2024 football season, bringing a new layer of excitement and camaraderie to every game. So, Tigers fans, let's“Cheers!” to memorable games, great moments, and Shock Top beer that always pairs perfectly with the brave spirit of the Mizzou Tigers!

“This is an exciting partnership with Shock Top as the official craft beer of the Mizzou Athletics,” said Josh Pell, General Manager, Mizzou Sports Properties.“This partnership provides the opportunity for Shock Top to align with the excitement and pageantry of Mizzou game day as well as the passion of our fans throughout the entire year.”

The Mizzou-Shock Top collaboration was created through Athletics multimedia rights holder Mizzou Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics.







21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly. The Shock Top Company. Portland, OR

About Shock Top

Founded in 2006 with the launch of its iconic Belgian White Ale, Shock Top brews bold, delicious beer that is perfect for those who crave flavor and fun. With top-notch ingredients and a flair for the unexpected, Shock Top creates exciting twists on classic styles. From the legendary Belgian White to the refreshing Lemonade Shandy, and the newest fruit flavors of Mango Wheat and Blueberry Wheat, the Shock Top lineup is all about living life unfiltered and breaking out of the mundane. Dive into the Shock Top experience at shocktopbeer.com and follow @shocktop on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Mizzou Athletics

Mizzou Athletics is dedicated to providing a top-tier collegiate athletic experience to its student-athletes and fans. Supporting 20 varsity teams and over 500 student-athletes, Mizzou Athletics is committed to excellence on and off the field, fostering a culture of integrity, perseverance, and community engagement. With a proud history and a passionate fan base, Mizzou continues to build a legacy of success in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and beyond.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

