ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC Eye First Win Of Season Against Punjab FC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Punjab FC will play their first home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season as they welcome Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi, both teams will be looking to secure a vital win in this clash on Friday.

Punjab FC began their campaign with an injury time winner in a 2-1 result against Kerala Blasters FC, whereas Odisha FC faced a 3-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC at home.

Punjab FC, however, have been dealt with an issue with striker Luka Majcen ruled out for the coming 6-8 weeks due to injury. Punjab FC is yet to register a win against Odisha FC, having lost both their encounters in the 2023-24 season.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis praised Majcen for his impactful cameo after coming off the bench in Kochi, with the forward securing a goal and an assist. Their adjustment without the Slovenian in the setup will play a big role in shaping their start of the season.

“Luka is the captain of this team and a leader. He's a great player but I have to say more about his personality. He didn't complain about being on the bench but he realised that I might start with (Mushaga) Bakenga. He's a great example for the young players who sometimes keep their head down and feel angry or disappointed because you don't start them or you don't get them on the bench,” Dilmperis said.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that the team needs to improve and be loyal to their style of play to overcome their defeat against the Marina Machans. He said that improvements on several aspects are necessary for them to be competitive in the ISL in this season.

“We need to learn and improve, starting with myself as the coach. We need to analyse many things, but the players need to put their focus on the next game. We need to improve a lot of things if we want to be competitive and secure top positions in the ISL,” Lobera said.