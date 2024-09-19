The European Interviews Jonathan Cardona, CEO Of Residency Malta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Residency Malta serves as the agency responsible for managing the highly sought-after residency-by-investment programme, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP). Meticulously crafted in close collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders, they firmly believe that the distinguishing features of the MPRP give significant value to beneficiaries. Their programme operates under a rigorous multi-tier due diligence process, ensuring that only fit-and-proper individuals and families obtain Maltese permanent residency.In addition to the MPRP, Residency Malta has other remarkable offerings, including the Nomad Residence Permit, Malta's digital nomad visa, and the Malta Startup Residence Programme. These programmes cater to the diverse needs of individuals seeking new alternative residency solutions, aligning with Malta's vision of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and attracting skills and international talent.Jonathan Cardona is CEO of Residency Maltahref="" rel="external nofollow" goThe interview is available to view here:and on The European's website here:About The European:The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global Limited in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.ENDS

